Could Porzingis return earlier than expected? Forsberg weighs in

The Boston Celtics could have their beloved "Unicorn" back in the mix sooner than anticipated.

Star big man Kristaps Porzingis "reached the next phase in his recovery" from a leg injury suffered during the 2024 NBA Finals, the team announced Monday. No timetable was given for Porzingis' return to Boston's lineup, but the expectation has been that he will be back sometime in December -- likely around Christmas.

Our Chris Forsberg stated days before the Celtics' announcement that Porzingis was "lurking." With Monday's news seemingly confirming that, he shared another encouraging update on Early Edition.

"I think it's gonna be sooner than later in this process," Forsberg said of Porzingis' return date. "This is really just guessing based on the way he's ramped up the progress that he's made and the fact that he really wants to be out there. I wouldn't be surprised if it's earlier, I would say even maybe more towards early December.

"Because when I sat down with him on Media Day, I said, 'The whole buzz is December, but doesn't make it easier that if the team is winning games, you have so much talent on this team, will you take it slow?' And he was like, 'No. If I get the green light, if I am cleared medically, I'm gonna go out there and play.' "

Forsberg reiterated that Porzingis, who underwent surgery in June, recently ramped up his activity in his pregame workouts and could return as soon as he's medically cleared.

"It's been five months now and he's probably getting a little antsy," he added. "But he's been traveling, his pregame workouts have been getting more arduous and they're already at a level that what we saw in the playoffs before he returned for the start of the Finals. So I just think they have to get to a point where they're confident he can't be a hindrance to himself on the court. And I think as long as he's cleared medically, as long as they're comfortable that this cannot be aggravated or whatever, it's go-time.

"I know people don't want to rush that, and I totally understand the notion, but again, once you're medically cleared, you need him to get game reps. You're gonna still pace him along the way. The sooner you can get him out there, the better."

Porzingis averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his first season with the Celtics. Boston went 49-15, including the playoffs, when he played during the championship campaign.

The Celtics are 11-3 so far this season without Porzingis. They will be back in action Tuesday night when they host the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers (15-0) in an NBA Cup group stage game at TD Garden.

