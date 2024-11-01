Live updates: C's look to bounce back vs. Hornets in Charlotte

What to Know Coverage begins with Celtics Pregame Live at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

Boston (4-1) suffered its first loss Wednesday vs. Indiana in OT.

Hornets head coach Charles Lee was a C's assistant coach in 2023-24.

The Celtics won two out of three matchups vs. the Hornets last season.

C's big man Al Horford is OUT for Friday night's matchup.

The Boston Celtics' title defense continues in Charlotte where they'll look to bounce back from their first loss of the 2024-25 campaign.

The C's overcame a 24-point deficit in Wednesday's game vs. the Indiana Pacers but came up short in overtime, 135-132. They enter Friday's game vs. the Hornets (2-2) with a 4-1 record.

Boston will be without veteran big man Al Horford (load management) for the first night of the back-to-back. Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman, and Neemias Queta are likely to see increased minutes in his absence.

Check out our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday's game: