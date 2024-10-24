Live updates: Celtics, Wizards facing off in D.C.

What to Know Coverage begins with Celtics Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

Boston tied the NBA record for 3-pointers (29) in its 132-109 Opening Night win over the Knicks.

C's sharpshooter Sam Hauser is out due to low back pain.

The Celtics went 4-0 vs. the Wizards last season.

The Boston Celtics are on the road after starting their title defense with an emphatic Opening Night win over the New York Knicks.

Their first road game comes against the Washington Wizards, who they defeated in all four of their meetings last season. C's star Jayson Tatum averaged 32.7 points in his three games played against Washington during the 2023-24 campaign.

Boston ruled out one of its top bench scorers Sam Hauser due to low back pain. Hauser had 10 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's win over New York.

Coverage of C's-Wizards begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Check out our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the matchup.