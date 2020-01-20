WATCH: Jaylen Brown Puts LeBron James on a Poster With Massive Dunk

Jaylen Brown now can join Jayson Tatum in saying he's posterized LeBron James.

The young Boston Celtics wing sent TD Garden into a frenzy during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers when he threw down a massive dunk over James.

Jaylen Brown on LeBron 👀 pic.twitter.com/TYTFMIxX91 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 21, 2020

Let's watch that again, shall we?

Brown's monster slam was so emphatic that he earned a technical foul for hanging on the rim a bit too long.

But the 23-year-old probably won't mind after following in the footsteps of Tatum, who famously dunked on LeBron's grill in Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals:

⏪▶️ Jaylen Brown dunks on LA LeBron

⏪ Jayson Tatum over Cleveland LeBron 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/lZ7UNQb8ry — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 21, 2020

Any other Celtics players want to get in on the action on dunk on James?

