Best Offense in NBA History? These Celtics Scoring Stats Are Just Amazing

Best offense in NBA history? These Celtics scoring stats are incredible originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are scoring and shooting the basketball better than any offense in NBA history.

Literally.

The Celtics have dominated opponents with a league-best 18-4 record entering Friday night's game against the Miami Heat at TD Garden.

Boston has not been the same defensive team it was last season, and part of that is the absence of injured center Robert Williams. This drop-off on defense hasn't mattered, though, because the C's are dominating offensively at a historic level.

They have tallied the best offensive rating, effective field goal percentage, free throw percentage and true shooting percentage in league history, while also making the most 3-point shots per game.

Check out the graphic below for a full breakdown:

Celtics' offense looking real historic 👀 pic.twitter.com/U0WNPT6a81 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 3, 2022

The Celtics have six players averaging 10-plus points per game, led by Jayson Tatum (31.6) and Jaylen Brown (26.1). They have eight players shooting 40 percent or better from 3-point range, led by Malcolm Brogdon at 49.3 percent. Nine of Boston's players are hitting 80 percent or more of their free throws.

The Celtics probably won't score and shoot at this rate for the entire season, but what's clear is this team has more offensive talent and depth than last year's group, which is an encouraging sign for what's to come in April, May and possibly June.