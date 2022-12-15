Boston Celtics

Celtics Center Robert Williams Will Reportedly Make Season Debut vs. Magic

Robert Williams' return to the Boston Celtics lineup is finally happening, and it comes at the perfect time

By Nick Goss

The time has finally come for the Boston Celtics.

Robert Williams will make his season debut Friday night when the Celtics begin a six-game homestand versus the Orlando Magic, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

Charania's report came just after the Celtics announced their latest injury report, which listed Williams as questionable.

Williams is one of the best defensive centers in the NBA and also capable of chipping in around 10 points per game. His athleticism is off the charts and his shot blocking presence is a real thorn in opponents' side. 

He had knee surgery in September and was expected to miss eight to 12 weeks before returning to basketball activities. Williams has been practicing and scrimmaging with the Celtics for over a week.

Getting Williams and Al Horford back in the lineup will be a massive boost to Boston's frontcourt and strengthen the team's defense.

