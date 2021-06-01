Highlights: Celtics' season ends with Game 5 loss to Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' 2020-21 season has come to an end with their Game 5 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Jayson Tatum led the C's with 32 points in the losing effort. Evan Fournier and Marcus Smart contributed 18 and 14 points respectively while Romeo Langford added 17 in an impressive all-around performance.

For the Nets, it was James Harden doing most of the damage for Brooklyn's Big Three. Harden finished with 34 points and 10 assists as Kyrie Irving tallied 25 and Kevin Durant dropped 24.

Brooklyn moves on to the second round of the NBA playoffs where it'll take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here's are the highlights from the final game of Boston's season.

FINAL SCORE: Nets 123, Celtics 109

SERIES: Nets win, 4-1

BOX SCORE

Celtics vs. Nets highlights

Romeo Langford hits the corner 3:

Romeo with the easy corner 3 coming off the nice dish from Tatum

Jayson Tatum shows off the moves and hits the jumper:

JT definitely has some of the best footwork in the NBA

Evan Fournier drills the long 2:

Evan Fournier had him stumbling all over the floor

Jayson Tatum drives on Kyrie Irving:

Tatum blows by Kyrie then gets the tough bucket at the rim

Romeo Langford drills the 3 on one end and denies James Harden on the other:

The Celtics coming out of halftime making some tough plays



Watch here: https://t.co/A4MF3fT4OR pic.twitter.com/QnMCqIyRWe — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 2, 2021

Jayson Tatum finding his groove: