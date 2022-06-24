Celtics

Everything You Need to Know About Celtics Draft Pick JD Davison

By Justin Leger

Celtics select JD Davison with No. 53 pick in 2022 NBA Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics bolstered their backcourt with their second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

With the No. 53 overall pick, the Celtics selected JD Davison out of Alabama. The 19-year-old point guard played one season with the Crimson Tide, averaging 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

"He's a guy that we've seen all year long," C's president Brad Stevens said. "Very young. Very explosive -- that's pretty obvious. Has the ability to get inside the paint and make plays. Has some things that he'll have to improve on."

Davison was a consensus five-star recruit out of Calhoun High School in Letohatchee, Alabama. He'll likely join the Celtics during Summer League as he competes for a two-way contract or a spot on the 15-man roster.

The No. 53 pick was the Celtics' only selection in the 2022 draft. They traded their first-rounder to the San Antonio Spurs in the February deal for Derrick White.

