How Chris Sale Fared in Latest Rehab Start With Portland Sea Dogs

How Chris Sale fared in rehab start with Double-A Portland

It shouldn't be long before we see Chris Sale make his anticipated return to the Boston Red Sox rotation.

The veteran left-hander made his latest rehab start Thursday night with Boston's Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. The results were promising as he allowed only one run on four hits and struck out seven batters in four innings of work.

Sale finished off his outing in style, striking out the side in the fourth inning. He threw a total of 52 pitches (36 strikes) and showed off his vintage stuff with 16 swings and misses.

Chris Sale strikes out the side again in the 4th inning!

4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO pic.twitter.com/yGxoJfyDfA — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) June 30, 2022

The next step for Sale likely is a start with Triple-A Worcester next week. If all goes well, he could be back in the Sox rotation before the All-Star break.