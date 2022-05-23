How to Watch Celtics Vs. Heat Game 4: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time and More

Celtics vs. Heat live stream: Watch Game 4 of East Finals in Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics find their backs against the wall yet again.

The Miami Heat blitzed the Celtics early in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, opening up a 26-point first-half lead. Boston stormed back to cut the deficit to one by the fourth quarter, but the Heat held on to secure a victory that gave them a 2-1 series lead despite outscoring the Celtics in just two of 12 quarters.

The good news for Boston fans is that the C's are at their best after a loss; head coach Ime Udoka's squad is 4-0 this postseason following a defeat and has lost back-to-back games just once since Jan. 21.

Monday's Game 4 at TD Garden may hinge on which team is the healthiest; Jayson Tatum (probable with a shoulder injury), Marcus Smart (questionable, right ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (questionable, left knee soreness) are all battling ailments, while the Heat have six players listed as questionable for Game 4, including star forward Jimmy Butler, who exited Game 3 with knee soreness.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Tuesday's Celtics vs. Heat Game 4, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."

What time do the Celtics play the Heat?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Heat is set for Monday, May 23, at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Heat on?

Celtics-Heat will air on ESPN.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Heat live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Heat: Watch ESPN

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams