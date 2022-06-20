Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz Reunite at Fenway Park for Ceremonial First Pitch

WATCH: Manny Ramirez throws ceremonial first pitch to David Ortiz originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox had one of the greatest 1-2 punches in franchise history team up for the ceremonial first pitch on Monday.

Manny Ramirez did the honors with former Red Sox teammate David Ortiz before Boston's series opener vs. the Detroit Tigers.

Check out video of the first pitch below, via WEEI:

A ceremonial first pitch for the ages.



Manny Ramirez (⁦@therealmanny99⁩) threw out the first pitch tonight to ⁦@davidortiz⁩. pic.twitter.com/MJYsuGgcNX — WEEI Red Sox Network (@SoxBooth) June 20, 2022

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more beloved Red Sox duo than Ramirez and Ortiz.

The legendary sluggers combined for 757 home runs during their tenures in Boston and earned two World Series titles together in 2004 and '07. Ortiz also led the Red to a championship in 2013.

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston and Detroit begin a three-game series on Monday night.

With both Ortiz and the Tigers at Fenway Park, there's bound to be plenty of flashbacks of Big Papi's game-tying grand slam in the 2013 American League Championship Series.