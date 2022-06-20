Boston Red Sox

Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz Reunite at Fenway Park for Ceremonial First Pitch

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more beloved Red Sox duo than Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz

By Justin Leger

WATCH: Manny Ramirez throws ceremonial first pitch to David Ortiz originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox had one of the greatest 1-2 punches in franchise history team up for the ceremonial first pitch on Monday.

Manny Ramirez did the honors with former Red Sox teammate David Ortiz before Boston's series opener vs. the Detroit Tigers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Check out video of the first pitch below, via WEEI:

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more beloved Red Sox duo than Ramirez and Ortiz.

The legendary sluggers combined for 757 home runs during their tenures in Boston and earned two World Series titles together in 2004 and '07. Ortiz also led the Red to a championship in 2013.

David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
Former left fielder Manny Ramirez of the Boston Red Sox reacts with former designated hitter David Ortiz after being presented with his Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame plaque during a pre-game ceremony before a game against the Detroit Tigers on June 20, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston and Detroit begin a three-game series on Monday night.

With both Ortiz and the Tigers at Fenway Park, there's bound to be plenty of flashbacks of Big Papi's game-tying grand slam in the 2013 American League Championship Series.

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: Former left fielder Manny Ramirez of the Boston Red Sox hugs former designated hitter David Ortiz as he receives his Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame plaque during a pre-game ceremony before a game against the Detroit Tigers on June 20, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxBOSTONred soxFenway ParkDavid Ortiz
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us