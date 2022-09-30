free agency

Report: Celtics, Blake Griffin Agree to One-Year Contract

Griffin, 33, appeared in 56 games with the Nets last season

By Nick Goss

Report: Celtics, Griffin agree to fully guaranteed one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are adding a former No. 1 overall draft pick to their roster ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday morning that the Celtics and free agent Blake Griffin have agreed to a one-year contract that is fully guaranteed.

Griffin averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.1 minutes per game for the Brooklyn Nets last season. He played in 56 games for the Nets and made 24 starts. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 33-year-old forward doesn't have the same explosiveness and athleticism that once made him one of the league's most exciting players, but he's still capable of providing some scoring off the bench.

Griffin's ability to play multiple frontcourt positions, including center, is valuable with Robert Williams expected to miss eight to 12 weeks recovering from a recent knee surgery. Carmelo Anthony, another free agent still available, is not an option at center.

The Celtics open the regular season Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 22 hours ago

NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston to Host ‘Governor's Race: The First Debate'

Gillette Stadium 24 mins ago

Robots Will Soon Pour Beer for Pats Fans at Gillette Stadium

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

free agencyNBABoston CelticsBlake Griffin
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us