NFL Twitter, Patriots Fans React to Bill O'Brien Being Named Offensive Coordinator

NFL Twitter, Pats fans have strong reactions to Bill O'Brien hiring originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots' 359-day streak without an official offensive coordinator has ended.
The Patriots are hiring Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator, our Phil Perry confirmed Tuesday morning. While O'Brien was one of five candidates to interview for New England's OC opening, he was the clear frontrunner based on his previous experience with the team and is a welcome addition for Patriots fans who watched the offense sputter in 2022 under senior football advisor/offensive line coach/first-time offensive play-caller Matt Patricia.
In fact, O'Brien's addition might be the most impactful move the Patriots make this offseason. The former Alabama offensive coordinator has a relationship with Mac Jones from when Jones helped him learn the Crimson Tide offense during the 2021 offseason, and if O'Brien can help Jones get back on track after a tumultuous 2022 season, that will be a significant positive development for New England in 2023 and beyond.
Needless to say, NFL reporters and Patriots fans were aligned in viewing O'Brien's hire as the right move for New England. Here's a roundup of reactions to the O'Brien news on Twitter:
There's still plenty to figure out in New England, such as whether the Patriots will add more new assistants on offense and what the future holds for Patricia in Foxboro. As you can see, there will also be speculation about Tom Brady reuniting with O'Brien in New England after the two worked together for four seasons from 2007 to 2011.
But for now, at least, Patriots fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing an experienced coach is in charge of their offense once again.