Red Sox Acquire White Sox Prospect to Complete Reese McGuire-Jake Diekman Trade

Red Sox acquire White Sox prospect to complete McGuire-Diekman trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Red Sox added a new arm late Tuesday night.
Boston acquired minor-league right-hander Taylor Broadway from the White Sox, completing the Aug. 1 trade that sent Red Sox reliever Jake Diekman to Chicago in return for catcher Reese McGuire and a "player to be named later."
That player is Broadway, whom the White Sox selected in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Ole Miss. The 25-year-old made just 15 appearances at High-A Winston-Salem before being promoted to Double-A, where he posted a 4.74 ERA over 49.1 innings in 37 appearances.
Tomase: Red Sox' offseason to-do list looks jaw-droppingly long
Broadway struck out 74 batters over those 49.1 innings, however, and seems to have some quality stuff.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The Red Sox appear to be winning the Diekman-McGuire swap so far, as McGuire is hitting .385 with an .881 OPS in 17 games since coming to Boston. Diekman has allowed five earned runs in nine innings since joining the White Sox.