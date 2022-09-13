Red Sox Prospect Triston Casas Crushes First Fenway Homer Off Gerrit Cole

WATCH: Casas crushes first Fenway homer off Gerrit Cole originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Triston Casas already notched his first big-league homer last week at Tropicana Field, but the Boston Red Sox prospect's first Fenway Park blast might be even more memorable.

On Tuesday, Casas crushed a two-run opposite-field shot over the Green Monster off of New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. The 22-year-old first baseman's homer traveled 411 feet with a 108.6 mph exit velocity.

Watch below:

The homer was the perfect way to snap a slump as Casas was just 2-for-21 through his first seven MLB games. The Red Sox will hope Tuesday's moonshot was a harbinger of what's to come for the prized prospect in 2023 and beyond.