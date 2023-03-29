Red Sox tickets for Opening Day vs. Orioles cheaper than you might think originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
If you're free Thursday afternoon but assumed that tickets to the Boston Red Sox' Opening Day game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park would be too expensive, you might want to reconsider.
There are tickets as low as $25 (before fees) on StubHub for the outfield grandstand.
There are also tickets on StubHub, as of this writing, right above the Red Sox dugout for $284 (before fees).
These low prices could be confirmation that fan expectations are pretty low for this Red Sox team.
It wouldn't be surprising if the Red Sox finished last in the American League East for the second straight year. Not only does the Red Sox' roster have plenty of weaknesses, the AL East is arguably the most competitive division in the sport.
Still, these prices for Opening Day at Fenway Park would have been unfathomable a couple years ago. In fact, just four years ago the Red Sox unveiled their 2018 World Series championship banner in front of their fans at the home opener.
Unfortunately for Red Sox fans, many of the team's best players from that 2018 title-winning roster are no longer in Boston, including Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Andrew Benintendi, among others.