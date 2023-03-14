Report: Mack Wilson Drawing Interest From Patriots, Three Other Teams

Report: Pats eyeing Mack Wilson reunion, but other teams interested originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots already re-signed one linebacker set to hit free agency in Raekwon McMillan. But they may have some competition if they want to bring Mack Wilson back.

Wilson is drawing interest from the Patriots, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys in unrestricted free agency, Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reported Monday night. Per Stainbrook, Wilson talked Monday with the Browns, who drafted him in 2019 before trading him to the Patriots in March 2022 in exchange for Chase Winovich.

Wilson had an up-and-down 2022 campaign for New England, appearing in all 17 games and contributing on special teams but playing just 21 of the team's defensive snaps while missing eight tackles. The 25-year-old finished the season with 36 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.

While Wilson wasn't a game-breaker in 2022, he does bring an element of speed that the Patriots need at the position and would be worth bringing back at the right price. But with the Browns, Cowboys and Nick Caserio's Texans also reportedly in the mix, that may drive up Wilson's price tag slightly.

NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.