Report: Patriots expected to hire Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It sounds like the New England Patriots have found their new offensive line coach.

ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel reported Monday that University of Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is expected to leave and join the Patriots' staff. Thamel also reports Klemm will get a raise. Klemm was set to earn $850,000 at Oregon in 2023.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

He’s the former offensive line coach for the Steelers and has also coached at UCLA and SMU. Oregon finished No. 1 in all of college football in sacks allowed this year, giving up just five in 13 games. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 6, 2023

The Patriots' offensive coaching staff has seen plenty of changes in the offseason.

New England hired Bill O'Brien as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He will take over the duties that Matt Patricia and Joe Judge handled last season. The franchise also lost tight ends coach Nick Caley, who reportedly is joining the Los Angeles Rams.

We don't yet know whether any of the Patriots' returning assistants will have new roles in '23, but if not, Bill O'Brien's staff will look something like:



OC/QBs: O'Brien

OL: Adrian Klemm

TE: Will Lanning

RB: Vinnie Sunseri

WR: Troy Brown/Ross Douglas

Asst. OL: Billy Yates — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 6, 2023

The Patriots' offensive line struggled for large stretches of 2022. Injuries, penalties and subpar performances from different players plagued the unit.

Klemm comes from a Ducks program that allowed just five sacks last season -- the fewest of any FBS school. Oregon's pass protection impressed in several other statistics, too. In addition to his work with the Ducks, Klemm also has offensive line coaching experience with the Pittsburgh Steelers, UCLA and SMU.

His move to New England is a homecoming of sorts as well. Klemm was Bill Belichick's first ever draft pick (second round, 2000) after becoming Patriots head coach in 2000. Klemm played four seasons in Foxboro from 2000 through 2004 and has three Super Bowl rings.