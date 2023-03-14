Report: Patriots tender RFA Myles Bryant at $2.6 million for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have tendered restricted free agent cornerback Myles Bryant at the right-of-first-refusal level, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Tuesday.

This means Bryant will make $ 2.6 million on a one-year contract for the 2023 NFL season. He's able to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024. Salary cap expert Miguel Benzan provided more details on Bryant's deal in the following tweet:

Fyi - No part of Myles Bryant’s $2.627M RFA tender is guaranteed so he can be waived anytime during the off-season and not have any dead money. — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space Equals 26,660,668 (@patscap) March 14, 2023

Bryant could still sign an offer sheet with another team, but the Patriots would have the ability to match that offer and retain him. However, if Bryant signed an offer sheet and the Patriots declined to match it, they would not receive draft pick compensation.

Bryant primarily played as a slot cornerback for the Patriots last season. He tallied 45 solo tackles, six passes defensed and one interception in 17 games. Bryant has spent his entire three-year pro career with the Patriots.

The Patriots reportedly re-signed free agent cornerback Jonathan Jones to a two-year contract Monday. After these moves, the Patriots have Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, Jalen Mills, Quandre Mosely, Shaun Wade, Rodney Randle and Bryant on their cornerback depth chart.