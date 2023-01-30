Report: Red Sox Trade Matt Barnes to Marlins for Lefty Reliever

Report: Red Sox trade Matt Barnes to Marlins for left-handed reliever originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox will get something in return for Matt Barnes after designating the veteran reliever for assignment last week.

Barnes was traded to the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for left-handed reliever Richard Bleier, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The Miami Herald's Craig Mish adds that the Red Sox also are sending roughly $1 million in cash considerations in the deal.

Bleier, 35, posted a 3.55 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP with 32 strikeouts and 10 walks in 55 appearances (50.2 innings) with Miami last season. He previously spent time with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees. For his big-league career, Bleier has a 3.06 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP in 308 games.

Barnes was DFA'd to make room on the roster for newly-acquired outfielder Adam Duvall. The 2018 World Series champion had struggled to find a consistent role in the Red Sox bullpen since signing an extension with the club in 2021.

Boston's acquisition of Bleier fills a glaring need for a left-handed relief pitcher. Joely Rodriguez had been the only southpaw in the bullpen on the projected Opening Day roster following the team's Josh Taylor-for-Adalberto Mondesi swap with the Kansas City Royals.

Red Sox pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for spring training in Fort Myers, Fla. on Feb. 15.