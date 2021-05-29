Celtics' Kemba Walker, Robert Williams Unlikely to Play in Game 4 vs. Nets: Report

C's center Robert Williams (ankle) doubtful for Game 4 vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics could be without two more of their top players in Game 4, as both Kemba Walker and Robert Williams are unlikely to play in the team's first-round NBA playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Walker is dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee, and is reportedly expected to sit out Sunday after the team saw him through a morning workout, according to SNY's Ian Begley. He had been listed as questionable in Saturday's injury report.

Kemba Walker (bone bruise, left knee) is listed as questionable for Game 4 of Nets-Celtics. Brad Stevens told reporters that Celtics would know more about Walker's status after morning workouts today. Following those workouts, Walker is unlikely to play in Game 4, per sources. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 30, 2021

Third-year center Robert Williams is also battling an injury, which placed him as doubtful in Saturday's report. He suffered an ankle sprain in Friday night's Game 3 win, forcing him to wear a walking boot.

Here is Boston's official injury report released Saturday afternoon:

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 4:



Jaylen Brown (left Scapholunate Ligament surgery) - OUT

Kemba Walker (left knee medial bone bruise) - QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left ankle sprain) - DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 29, 2021

Walker played through his injury during the Celtics' Game 3 win, but he was largely ineffective. The 31-year-old point guard finished with six points on 3-of-14 shooting (0-for-7 from 3).

Williams was excellent for Boston in Game 1 when he nearly posted a triple double with 11 points, nine rebounds and a C's single game playoff record nine blocks.

He played 23 minutes in that series-opening loss, and then played 17 minutes in a Game 2 defeat before getting only six minutes in Game 3 before leaving because of the ankle sprain.

If Williams is unable to play in Game 4, the Celtics will need another strong performance from starting center Tristan Thompson. The veteran big man scored 19 points with 13 rebounds in the Game 3 victory.