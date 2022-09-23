Robert Williams

Robert Williams Injury: Celtics Reveal Timeline for Center's Return

By Nick Goss

Celtics reveal timeline for Robert Williams' return from surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will be out of the lineup a little longer than originally reported.

The C's starting center recently underwent successful knee surgery and is expected to return to basketball activities in eight to 12 weeks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that Williams was expected to need four to six weeks to recover. 

An eight-to-12 week timeline means Williams will miss at least the first month of the upcoming 2022-23 regular season, which begins Oct. 18 when the Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Hurricane Fiona 57 mins ago

Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona

BOSTON 3 hours ago

New Traffic-Blocking Climate Protest Planned for Boston Friday

Williams had surgery on his left meniscus in March but returned in the 2022 NBA playoffs. The 2018 first-round draft pick played in a career-high 61 regular season games last season. He averaged 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game as one of the league's top defensive players. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Robert WilliamsBoston CelticsTime Lord
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us