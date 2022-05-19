WATCH: Celtics Bench Goes Ballistic as Marcus Smart Crosses Up Max Strus Out of His Shoes

WATCH: Celtics bench goes ballistic for Marcus Smart crossing up Max Strus originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics missed Marcus Smart in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but he more than made up for lost time upon his return for Game 2.

Smart recorded the fifth double-double of his postseason career -- his third this postseason -- finishing a rebound shy of a triple-double with 24 points, 12 assists and nine boards in helping the Celtics extinguish the Miami Heat to even the series at a game apiece before it shifts to TD Garden this weekend.

Smart, like many of his teammates, was feeling it from deep, connecting on 5 of 12 shots from 3-point range. But it was his crossover of Heat point guard Max Strus which defined his game, not to mention elicited a great reaction from the Boston bench.

MARCUS DROPPED STRUSð± pic.twitter.com/dBvC8JNhjO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 20, 2022

Malik Fitts, in particular, seemed to enjoy Smart's crossover.

Marcus had Max Strus dancing & the bench let him know ð¬ pic.twitter.com/ZnxVym2tJd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 20, 2022

Former Celtics forward Marcus Morris was also a fan of Smart's crossover, it appears:

Chilll Smarty!!! — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) May 20, 2022

Not to pile on Strus, who signed with the Celtics on a two-way contract after going undrafted in the summer of 2019, but it was a tough night for him all around. Starting in place of the injured Kyle Lowry, as he finished just 2 of 7 from the field in 26 minutes.