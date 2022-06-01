When Will Chris Sale Return for Red Sox? Alex Cora Shares Promising Update

Cora shares promising update on Chris Sale's recovery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Chris Sale is nearing a return to the Boston Red Sox rotation.

The veteran left-hander threw a bullpen Monday in Fort Myers, Fla. Sox manager Alex Cora said the session was "really good" and Sale will throw at least two more before a possible rehab assignment with one of Boston's minor league affiliates.

“We haven’t gotten to that step,” Cora said, per Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald. “Obviously the live BP and the sim games are part of the equation.”

Sale, 33, hasn't pitched since the 2021 postseason due to a stress fracture in his right rib cage. He suffered the injury on Feb. 24 while throwing during the lockout.

In early May, he suffered a non-baseball medical issue that delayed his return timetable. Cora said the 2018 World Series champion has progressed well since that setback and he's "excited" about his pitcher's progress.

“He’s in a lot better spot health-wise and obviously as a baseball player," Cora said. "Hopefully from now on, there’s no obstacles and we can get him sooner rather than later.”

Sale originally was scheduled to return sometime in early June, but his setback pushed his return date back a few weeks. Barring any other setbacks, we could see Sale back on the mound for the Red Sox later this month or in early July.