Will David Andrews Really Play Against the Bills Thursday?

By Darren Hartwell

Will David Andrews really play vs. Bills? Patriots OL plans on it originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Andrews suffered a serious thigh injury in Week 11 that some believed would sideline him for most if not all of the regular season.

But the New England Patriots center doesn't plan on missing more than one game.

After sitting out the Patriots' Thanksgiving night loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Andrews told MassLive's Mark Daniels he's preparing to play this Thursday against the Buffalo Bills.

"Good. Ready to go. Excited for the opportunity and looking forward to it," Andrews told Daniels.

Andrews was a limited participant at practice Monday and actually was on the practice field last week, so it looks like he's serious about playing. His return would be a huge boost for a Patriots offense that has struggled to maintain consistency on the offensive line this season.

New England's offense actually performed well in Andrews' absence Thursday night, compiling 409 yards of total offense and only allowing three sacks of quarterback Mac Jones, down from six the week prior.

But while James Ferentz is a capable backup center, Andrews is the captain of the offensive line who plays a pivotal role in getting the Patriots' blockers on the same page. New England is a five-point underdog against the Bills, so they'll need all the help they can get in Thursday's game at Gillette Stadium.

