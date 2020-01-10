NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Julian Edelman Needs 2 Surgeries This Offseason

The New England Patriots named Julian Edelman their 2019 Ed Block Courage Award winner on Friday.

It appears he earned that award.

Edelman will need surgery to repair a separated AC joint and requires another operation to help remove a "loose body" in his knee, the Boston Herald's Karen Guregian reported Friday.

He's expected to have both of those surgeries this offseason, according to Guregian.

The 33-year-old wide receiver, who also battled a rib injury this season, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, didn't miss a game in 2019 but clearly wasn't at full strength for New England's stretch run.

Edelman averaged just 3.25 receptions per game over the Patriots' final four contests (including their Wild Card Round loss to the Tennessee Titans) and hauled in just 57 percent of his targets over that span.

Edelman still led the Patriots in receptions and receiving yards by a wide margin in 2019, so New England will need him fully healthy in 2020 to have an effective offense, regardless of what the future holds for Tom Brady.