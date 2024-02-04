Bill Belichick thanks Patriots fans in full-page ad

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick thanked the fans on Sunday in a full-page ad in the Boston Globe.

“Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory.” wrote Belichick, six-time Superbowl winning coach.

Bill Belichick’s full-page thank you to Patriots fans in today’s Boston Globe.



Belichick also mentioned his fashion sense and press conferences, which were notorious during his 24 years in New England.

"I loved coaching here, and together, we experienced some amazing moments. Thank you all", he added.

Belichick has been rumored to still be interested in coaching an NFL team but there has been no announcement of where his next destination will be.