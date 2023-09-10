New England Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
Tom Brady

Excitement builds for Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday

Brady is set to be honored during the season opener at halftime.

By Oscar Margain

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tom Brady makes his highly anticipated return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, where Patriots fans can give him a proper sendoff.

"He’s really excited and I’m excited because our fans never really got a chance to say goodbye in a proper way.” said Robert Kraft.

The sendoff will also mark a new era for Gillette Stadium as work on the most ambitious renovations to the stadium since it's opening in 2002 are completed.

These renovation include a 6 acre plaza for the fans, a 22 story lighthouse in the north end entrance and a 22,000 square foot video board inside, along with concession locations and amenities.

The Patriots will be facing the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles but the tribute to Brady is the main attraction during the game.

Details of his tribute are still a secret but fans are excited to see what it will entail.

"I was hoping he had a statue" said one fan.

You can still get a ticket, but it depends on how much you're willing to spend as the cheapest tickets in section 108 are going for $170, plus fees, while front row tickets are going for over $2,200.

