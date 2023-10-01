NFL

Which player has the most sacks in a single NFL game?

Chargers' Khalil Mack sacked Raiders' Aidan O'Connell six times in Week 4 in 2023

By Sanjesh Singh

Mack
Getty

Aidan O'Connell had his "Welcome to the NFL" moment on Sunday. Six of them, to be exact.

The Las Vegas Raiders turned to the 25-year-old rookie quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo's concussion injury, and O'Connell faced the Los Angeles Chargers on the road for his first test.

But in the 24-17 loss, O'Connell met Chargers stud Khalil Mack...six times. Mack recorded six of Los Angeles' seven sacks on the day, prompting the question: Which player has the most sacks in a single NFL game?

Let's take a look at the top performances:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Which player has the most sacks in a single NFL game?

Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Thomas recorded seven sacks against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 11, 1990 to hold the single-game record.

Mack's six vs. Las Vegas on Oct. 1 wasn't enough to top the list, but it came awfully close. Here's a look at the top eight single-game sack performances:

NFL

Dallas Cowboys Sep 6

Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa and punter Bryan Anger run charities inspired by off-field passions

NFL Oct 3

How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys in Week 5 of NFL season

1. Derrick Thomas (Kansas City Chiefs): 7.0 vs. Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 11, 1990

T-2. Fred Dean (San Francisco 49ers): 6.0 vs. New Orleans Saints on Nov. 13, 1983

T-2 Derrick Thomas (Chiefs): 6.0 vs. Oakland Raiders on Sept. 6, 1998

T-2 Osi Umenyiora (New York Giants): 6.0 vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 30, 2007

T-2. Adrian Clayborn (Atlanta Falcons): 6.0 vs. Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 12, 2017

T-2. Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers): 6.0 vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 1, 2023

T-7. William Gay (Detroit Lions): 5.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 4, 1983

T-7. Aldon Smith (San Francisco 49ers): 5.5 vs. Chicago Bears on Nov. 19, 2012

Eleven players are tied with five single-game sacks.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us