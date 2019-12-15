New England Patriots

Patriots Suspending Videographer Who Filmed the Bengals; Report

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Jan 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in attendance as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) speaks at a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LIII at Georgia World Congress Center.

The New England Patriots suspended the videographer who filmed the Bengals in Cleveland last week, according to a Boston Globe Report. 

The video footage of the Bengals aired on Fox Sports’ pregame show right before Patriots kickoff in Cincinnati. The NFL prohibits teams from filming opposing teams from sidelines during games. The Patriots reported that the film crew did violate NFL rules, but add the crew did not know the rules, according to a report. 

Dave Mondillo, an employee of Kraft Sports and Entertainment was suspended by the company last week for filming the Bengals. 

The Patriots reportedly can receive a high fine and the loss of a low-level draft pick when the league ends their investigation.

