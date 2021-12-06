New England Patriots

Patriots Take Top Seed in AFC Ahead of Bills Face Off

The Patriots need to defeat the Bills, otherwise they’ll not only be knocked out of their top spot, they’ll also drop to number five seed, as second place in the AFC East.

By Kirsten Glavin and Mary Markos

Getty Images

The New England Patriots have taken the top seed in the AFC East ahead of Monday night's showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots took over as the top seed after the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.

The Ravens and Patriots have the same records -- 8 and 4 -- but New England has the tiebreaker due to their conference games record. The Patriots are on a six-game win streak and have now flip flopped their losing 2-4 record this season to a winning 8-4.

There’s a lot on the line in Monday night's game. The Patriots need to defeat the Bills, otherwise they’ll not only be knocked out of their top spot, they’ll also drop to number five seed, as second place in the AFC East.

Kickoff for Monday’s game is scheduled for 8:15 pm. The weather up in Buffalo will be wintry with gusty wind and potentially some lake-effect snow.

Pats nation is hopeful that the team will take the W Monday, especially considering their six-game streak.

“I’m fired up man, it’s a very big game," fan Nick Hopkington said. "But I think they’re going to make it – I’m thinking they’re going to win the division and right to the super bowl.”

With every win, the fanbase for rookie quarterback Mac Jones continues to grow.

“I’m thinking and feeling very, very good. Very confident," Fan Jenna Tateosian said. "Mac jones is the best! We love him! Go pats!”

