Premier League

Premier League Soccer to Restart on June 17

The last match was played on March 9 before the competition was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic

premiere league
Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

The Premier League’s official broadcasters say the competition will restart on June 17.

The BBC and Sky Sports say there will be a doubleheader on that day with Manchester City playing Arsenal and Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United.

Playing those make-up games on a Wednesday will ensure the 30th round can be contested the following weekend.

Sports

coronaviurs 4 hours ago

Baseball In Taiwan Gives Hope For Other Leagues

Boston Celtics 14 hours ago

Tommy Heinsohn Talks Potential NBA Return

The last match was played on March 9 before the competition was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Squads were only allowed to restart practice sessions in small groups last week but contact and tackling is now allowed between players.

This article tagged under:

Premier Leaguecoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us