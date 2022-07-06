It took Rafael Nadal five intense sets to dispatch American Taylor Fritz from Wimbledon in Wednesday's quarterfinal.

Nadal and Fritz were split after the first four sets but the 22-time Grand Slam champion's physicality and experience shined through in the fifth and final set to stay alive in the 2022 tournament. Nadal won the epic match 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).

Fritz ultimately lacked the experience of his Spanish counterpart. The American was playing in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Nadal will face Australia's Nick Kyrgios, who is in his first Grand Slam singles semifinal after defeating Chile's Cristian Garín 6-4, 6-3, 7-6.