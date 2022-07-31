‘We Lost a Giant': Obama, Celtics Among Those Paying Tribute to NBA Icon and Civil Rights Trailblazer Bill Russell

No one in the history of North American team sports won at a higher level than Bill Russell did as a member of the Boston Celtics, capturing 11 championships in his 13 seasons with the team.

Following his passing on Sunday at 88, tributes poured in fast and furious for the legend, from former President Barack Obama to the Celtics, the NBA community and fans, and Massachusetts State Police.

A trio of current Celtics were among the first to offer their condolences, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams.

Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tn2iGsArav — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 31, 2022

Rest In Peace 🕊thank you for paving the way and inspiring so many Today is a sad day but also great day to celebrate his legacy and what he stood for 💚 pic.twitter.com/kvDaIsjpGG — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022

R.I.P Bill Russell. You allowed me to be in the position I am in today and you changed not only the league but the world. Forever 6. — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) July 31, 2022

The Celtics issued a team statement Sunday mourning his passing and celebrating his "enormous legacy in basketball, Boston, and beyond."

"Bill Russell's DNA is woven through every element of the Celtics organization, from the relentless pursuit of excellence, to the celebration of team rewards over individual glory, to a commitment to social justice and civil rights off the court."

"To be the greatest champion in your sport, to revolutionize the way the game is played, and to be a societal leader all at once seems unthinkable, but that is who Bill Russell was," the team wrote. "Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of team sports - an 11-time NBA champion, including winning eight consecutive titles, a five-time MVP, an Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA’s first Black head coach."

Russell briefly coached the Seattle SuperSonics for four seasons and Sacramento Kings for one after retiring as a player.

Wyc Grousbeck, Steve Pagliuca and the Boston Celtics ownership group also released a brief statement saying Russell "embodied character and commitment and he was truly one of the finest people to ever live."

"He will be remembered forever and deservedly so."

Thanku for being a trailblazer , pioneer Thanku for setting the bar , for ur kind words of wisdom, Thanku for that great laugh u had . I can go on all day about what u meant to me . Today is a sad day for the NBA family u will be forever missed #6 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022

Celtics legend Paul Pierce, third in team history in win shares after Russell and Larry Bird, thanked Russell for being a trailblazer and pioneer who set the bar.

"I can go on all day about what [you] meant to me," Pierce wrote of Russell on Twitter. "Today is a sad day for the NBA family. [You] will be forever missed #6."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement which touched on Russell's accomplishments not only on the court, but off of it as well, where he fought vigorously for civil rights and social justice.

"The countless accolades that he earned for his storied career with the Boston Celtics -- including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards -- only begin to tell the story of Bill's immense impact on our league and broader society," Silver wrote. "Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league."

"Through the taunts, threats, and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity," Silver continued.

The NBA commissioner added that Russell passed that legacy down to generations of NBA players who have followed in his footsteps.

"Bill was the ultimate winner and consummate teammate, and his influence on the NBA will be felt forever."

Statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the death of the iconic Bill Russell, “the greatest champion in all of team sports.” pic.twitter.com/uDG15nmqJ1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 31, 2022

Obama, who presented Russell with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, noted how Russell endured insults and vandalism for decades -- but he never let it stop him from speaking up for what's right.

"As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher -- both as a player and as a person," Obama said in a statement.

"Perhaps more than anyone else, Bill knew what it took to win and what it took to lead. On the court, he was the greatest champion in basketball history. Off of it, he was a civil rights trailblazer—marching with Dr. King and standing with Muhammad Ali," Obama added. "I learned so much from the way he played, the way he coached, and the way he lived his life. Michelle and I send our love to Bill’s family, and everyone who admired him."

Today, we lost a giant.



As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher—both as a player and as a person. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 31, 2022

Russell won a pair of state championships in high school at McClymonds in Oakland, California, followed by two more NCAA titles at the University of San Francisco and then 11 with the Celtics -- including two as a player/coach in addition to one gold medal with Team USA at the 1956 games in Melbourne, Australia.

Rest in Peace to a legend.



11-time @NBA champion Bill Russell has died at the age of 88, his family announced. pic.twitter.com/E4peLw9zAA — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 31, 2022

Rest in power to Bill Russell. The greatest Celtics player ever. — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 31, 2022

Following his trailblazing career, Russell was often seen at major NBA events, including the NBA Finals where he presented the Bill Russell Trophy to the Finals MVP.

Massachusetts State Police called him a "winner for all time."

"Eternal peace to one of Boston's greatest champions," the department wrote on Twitter.