Red Sox Mount Major Comeback Effort But Fall 10-9 to Orioles

The Boston Red Sox lost the first game of their 2023 season Monday to the Baltimore Orioles.

Corey Kluber gave up five earned runs over three and a third innings in his Red Sox debut. Ryan Brasier and Kaleb Ort combined to allow another five runs in relief.

Down 10-4, the Red Sox began to mount a comeback effort, scoring three more runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth. But it was not enough to erase the deficit, and they lost 10-9.

The Sox and Orioles each have another 151 games to go.

