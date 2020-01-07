Report: Red Sox Used Video Replay Room Illegally

A new report from the Athletic says the Boston Red Sox used its video replay room illegally in 2018.

The report, from the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich, cites three unnamed employees who were with the Red Sox during their world championship season. They said players visited the video replay room during games to learn the sequence of signs players were using, a violation of Major League Baseball rules.

"It's cheating," one person who was with the Red Sox told the Athletic.

MLB strengthened its rules against sign stealing before the 2018 season, instituting procedures attempting to ensure teams did not use video to steal signs.

This isn't the first time the Red Sox have been accused of cheating. In 2017, they were accused of using an Apple Watch to steal hand signals from opposing teams' catchers.

More recently, the Houston Astros have been in the spotlight after the Athletic reported last year that they stole signs during home games during their 2017 World Series-winning season using a camera positioned in center field. One opposing pitcher said they recalled hearing "a banging from the dugout" every time a changeup signal was put down by the catcher.

MLB has said they are investigating the allegations against the Astros.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.