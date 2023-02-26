NHL

NHL Rumors: Sharks Trade Timo Meier to Devils, Ending Weeks of Speculation

Meier was viewed as one of the top targets ahead of the 2023 NHL trade deadline

By Angelina Martin

Report: Sharks trade Timo to Devils, ending weeks of speculation

After weeks of trade rumors, Sharks forward Timo Meier appears to be on his way to the East Coast.

San Jose traded Meier to the New Jersey Devils, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday.

LeBrun earlier this month reported that the Devils' interest in Meier was dependent on the 26-year-old signing a potential contract extension. But on Sunday, LeBrun reported that New Jersey was comfortable acquiring Meier without an extension.

Trade rumors have swirled around Meier for weeks ahead of the 2023 NHL trade deadline on March 3 -- a situation he described as "challenging." Now, the pending restricted free agent heads to New Jersey seemingly as a rental as Meier's qualifying offer this summer is $10 million.

He was the third Swiss player to be drafted by San Jose in franchise history back in 2015, and this season, the longtime Shark had 31 goals and 52 points for a San Jose team in the middle of a rebuild.

RELATED: Marleau 'in talks' to work for Sharks organization

Meier leaves the Sharks, in second-to-last place in the Pacific Division, and joins the Devils, who currently are second in the Metropolitan Division behind the Carolina Hurricanes -- another reported Meier suitor.

But New Jersey emerged victorious in the Meier sweepstakes, and now will look to return to the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2012 with their newly acquired star.

