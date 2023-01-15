Report: Tyler Huntley to Start for Ravens Vs. Bengals With Lamar Jackson Out

Report: Tyler Huntley to start for Ravens with Lamar Jackson out again originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tyler Huntley reportedly will start at quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL Network’s Stacey Dales reported that there is a “possibility” that rookie third-stringer Anthony Brown could be used in a limited capacity, too.

It is my understanding per source that Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley will start tonight for the #RavensFlock. He made good progress this week working through the right shoulder injury. It is a “possibility” the Ravens could use both QBs, in Snoop & rookie Anthony Brown. #BALvsCIN — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 15, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Starter Lamar Jackson was expected to be back in time for the playoff contest between AFC North foes but a lingering knee injury will keep the 2019 MVP off the field for the sixth straight contest. He was ruled out on Friday after missing another full week of practice.

Jackson has missed the team’s last five games, last starting for the Ravens on Dec. 4 in a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. Huntley, who played most of that Dec. 4 game, started every game for Jackson before missing the team’s Week 18 contest with a wrist injury.

Brown got the starting nod in that contest – a 27-16 loss to the Bengals, the same team Baltimore faces on Sunday night.

The Ravens, losers of three of their last four games, failed to score more than 20 points in both December and January without Jackson.

They split the season series with Cincinnati, beating the Bengals 19-17 on Oct. 9 at home.