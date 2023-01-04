NBA

Steph Curry Injury Update: Warriors' Bob Myers Shares Target Return Date

Chef Curry is inching closer to a January return

By Angelina Martin

Myers reveals Steph's target return date from shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dub Nation and the Warriors alike eagerly await the return of star point guard Steph Curry, and general manager Bob Myers provided a promising update Wednesday.

The Warriors executive shared on 95.7 The Game's "Steiny & Guru" show that he hopes Curry can return for the first game of Golden State's upcoming road trip, which begins Jan. 13 against the San Antonio Spurs.

"He's going to get evaluated this weekend, and he's working out on the court," Myers said. "The two-week mark to evaluate him was this weekend, but there's been no, at this point, setbacks or anything like that. So that would be -- what, the first road game is on Friday, I think it's San Antonio.

That would be a hope. I mean, that will be what we'll be shooting for ... He's been, not contact, but out there doing all this stuff, and he looks like the same guy. He's got a sleeve on his shoulder and his arm, but that would be the plan. We've got to see what he looks like this weekend."

Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation in the Warriors' 125-119 loss on Dec. 14 to the Indiana Pacers and has missed Golden State's last nine games. Across that span, the Warriors have stayed afloat, going 6-3 without their best player in the lineup, currently riding a five-game winning streak capped by Klay Thompson's heroic 54-point effort.

The Warriors will look to make it six straight as they take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center.

And it appears as if very, very soon, they'll have the reigning NBA Finals MVP back on the floor with them to embark on another title defense.

