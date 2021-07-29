American Bobby Finke Uses Late Surge to Win Gold in Men's 800m Freestyle

American swimmer Bobby Finke took home a gold medal with an amazing late surge in the first-ever Olympic men's 800m freestyle final.

Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri came in second place to win the silver medal, and Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk finished in third for a bronze medal.

In 4th place with 50 meters to go, the American stormed into the lead, just in time to win his first Olympic medal.

"I just really wanted to get my hand on the wall," Finke said. "I’m just so happy I was able to switch into another gear."

This was the 21-year-old Floridian's first Olympic Games.