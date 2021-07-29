Tokyo Olympics

American Bobby Finke Uses Late Surge to Win Gold in Men's 800m Freestyle

Finke rallied with only 50 meters left to claim Olympic gold.

American swimmer Bobby Finke took home a gold medal with an amazing late surge in the first-ever Olympic men's 800m freestyle final.

Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri came in second place to win the silver medal, and Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk finished in third for a bronze medal.

In 4th place with 50 meters to go, the American stormed into the lead, just in time to win his first Olympic medal.

"I just really wanted to get my hand on the wall," Finke said. "I’m just so happy I was able to switch into another gear."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This was the 21-year-old Floridian's first Olympic Games.

This article tagged under:

Tokyo Olympicsswimmingbobby finke
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us