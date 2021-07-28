Bobby Finke Wins Gold in 800m Freestyle

American swimmer Bobby Finke took home a gold medal with an amazing late surge in the first-ever Olympic men's 800m freestyle final.

Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri came in second place to win the silver medal, and Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk finished in third for a bronze medal.

I FINKE. I CAN. @Robert_Finke takes GOLD in the first ever Olympic men's 800M freestyle in a THRILLER!



"I just really wanted to get my hand on the wall," Finke said. "I’m just so happy I was able to switch into another gear."

Nic Fink finishes fifth in 200m breaststroke

In the men’s 200-meter breaststroke final, Australian Izaac Stubblety-Cook won the gold medal, while Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands got silver and Matti Mattson of Finland brought home the bronze.

American Nic Fink came in fifth.

Team USA is poised to make a splash in the five swimming finals on Wednesday night.

With 16 medals — including four golds — under their belt in Tokyo, the U.S. hopes to continue its dominance in the pool on Day 6.

The event starts at 9:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it live in NBC's primetime coverage or stream it on NBCOlympics.com:

Six-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky and four-time gold medalist Allison Schmitt will lead the team in the women’s 4x200m freestyle, where the biggest blockade to a gold-medal repeat will be Ariarne Titmus and Australia’s team.

Meanwhile, three-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel will compete for his first individual Olympic medal in the men’s 100m freestyle.

Regan Smith, who took bronze in the women’s 100m backstroke earlier this week, will hope to add to her medal count in the women’s 200m butterfly final.

The U.S. will rest its hopes in the 200m breaststroke final on Nic Fink, who finished second in his semifinal race and fourth overall with a 2:08 time.

Bobby Finke will represent Team USA as the third seed in the Olympics' first-ever men’s 800m freestyle final after setting a new American record in the event during the preliminary round.

The action won’t stop with the finals. Several Olympians will continue their gold-medal defense during semifinal events on Wednesday. Simone Manuel, who took gold in the women’s 100m freestyle at the 2016 Rio Games, will compete in the semis of that event. Ryan Murphy will be racing in the semifinals of the men’s 200m backstroke, the event where he also took gold in 2016.