Jade Carey Wins Gold in Floor Exercise As Gymnastics Event Finals Continue

As gymnastics event finals continue, medals were awarded early Monday morning in the women's floor exercise, men's rings and men's vault.

Here’s everything you need to know about the competitions, medalists and results:

Who won medals in the women's floor exercise?

Jade Carey was the only American competing in the women's floor exercise, and she delivered a gold medal for her country.

Carey was the lone American in the eight-woman floor exercise final after Simone Biles pulled out due to dealing with the “twisties.” Carey, 21, improved on her eighth-place finish in both the vault final and individual all-around with her first career gold medal. She finished with a 14.366 score in floor exercise final.

Italy's Vanessa Ferrari, 30, won silver for her first Olympic medal in her fourth appearance with a score of 14.200. Japan's Murakami Mai took the bronze with a score of 14.166.

Who won medals in the men’s rings?

After finishing fourth on the rings in the 2016 Olympics, China's Liu Yang earned his first gold medal in Tokyo.

You Hao earned the silver medal to give China the top two spots, while Greece's Eleftherios Petrounias, who won gold in 2016, took the bronze.

Ibrahim Colak, the 2019 world champion on rings, qualified with the fifth-best score in pursuit of Turkey’s first gymnastics medal, but ultimately did not medal.

Who won medals in the men’s vault?

South Korea’s Shin Jea-hwan won the gold medal after a tiebreaker with Russian Olympic Committee's Denis Abliazin. The average score on their vaults both came to 14.833, but the tiebreaker went to Jea-hwan because he had the highest individual vault score of their four total attempts (two each). Abliazin was awarded the silver medal.

Armenia’s Artur Davtyan claimed the bronze for the first gymnastics medal in the nation's history.