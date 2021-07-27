diving

Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell Win First U.S. Medal in Women's Synchronised 10m Platform

The American duo finished with the silver medal while China took the gold

By Bryan Murphy

The duo of Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell had been together for just a few months, but it was enough to put together a historic, silver medal-winning performance. 

The American pair finished second in the women’s synchronised 10m platform with a score of 310.80. It’s the first ever medal for the United States in that diving event. 

While Parratto and Schnell struggled early with their back and reverse dives, it was their forward 3 ½ somersaults and back 2½ somersaults 1½ twists that pulled them ahead. The duo put together scores of 70.20 and 78.71 in those respective dives. 

China’s pair of Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi won the gold with a score of 363.78, the country’s sixth medal in the event. China has yet to settle for anything other than gold in the women’s synchronised 10m platform, winning it every year since the event made its Olympic debut in 2000. 

Mexico’s Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza won the bronze, finishing with a total of 299.70. 

