Men's Gymnastics: In Home Country, Daiki Hashimoto Goes for Gold in All-Around

While the Russian Olympic Committee’s Nikita Nagornyy entered the Olympics as the gold medal favorite in the men’s individual all-around, Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto is looking for an upset Wednesday in his home country.

Hashimoto posted the highest score in the qualifying round with a 88.531, edging out Nagornyy’s 87.897. If the 19-year-old wins the gold for Japan in Wednesday’s individual all-around final, it would mark the third straight Olympics Japan took the top spot. Kohei Uchimara won the event at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

But Nagornyy didn’t enter as favorite for no reason — the 24-year-old won the world all-around title in 2019.

The U.S. men’s gymnastics team finished in fifth place at Monday’s team event, failing to place for medals for the third Olympics in a row.

The United States will rest its hopes on Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak, who posted the 11th and 14th highest totals during the qualifying rounds. Mikulak did the best of any American man in the individual all-around at the 2019 world championships, where he placed seventh. Malone won the event at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

The event will be available to stream on Wednesday, July 28 at 6 a.m. ET.