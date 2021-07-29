Track and Field Set to Begin at Tokyo Olympics

Track and field action will finally be off and running at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday night and there are plenty of U.S athletes to keep an eye on.

Hillary Bor kicks things off, competing in the men's steeplechase heats. Bor won the event at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials in June with a time of 8:21.34 seconds. He finished seventh at the 2016 Rio Games.

Ajee' Wilson steps on the track at 10:05 p.m. in the women's 800m heats. Wilson is looking to become the first American to win gold in the event since 1968 and the first American to win a medal since 1988.

Rai Benjamin will make his Olympic debut shortly after. Benjamin is the 2019 4x400m relay champion and earned NCAA All-American honors eight times during his time at UCLA and the University of Southern California.

Jessica Ramsey will compete in the women's shot put. The No. 2 ranked women's shot putter in the world is fresh off setting a U.S. Olympic Trials record with a throw of 66 feet and 0.25 inches. Her teammate Raven "The Hulk" Saunders is known for wearing a mask that shows the grin of her favorite super hero, The Incredible Hulk.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

With 130 members, the U.S. will have its largest track and field team ever. And with 48 events, the most in Olympics history, there will be plenty of opportunity to win gold.

It all starts Thursday. Here are the events to watch (all times ET):

THURSDAY

8 p.m. - Women's 100m Preliminary Round

8:15 p.m. - Men's High Jump Qualification

8:30 p.m. - Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

8:45 p.m. - Men's Discus Throw Qualification

9:25 p.m. - Women's 800m Round 1

10:25 p.m. - Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1

11:15 p.m. - Women's 100m Round 1

FRIDAY

6 a.m. - Women's 5000m Round 1

6:05 a.m. - Women's Triple Jump Qualification

6:25 a.m. - Women's Shot Put Qualification

7 a.m. - Mixed 4x400m Relay

7:30 a.m. - Men's 10,000m

8 p.m. - Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1

8:30 p.m. - Women's Discus Throw Qualification

8:40 p.m. - Men's Pole Vault Qualification

8:50 p.m. - Men's 800m Round 1

9:45 p.m. - Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1