Everything you need to know about the 2024 Kentucky Oaks

Before the bugle sounds for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, there’s the 150th running of the Kentucky Oaks.

The featured race headlines a full day of competition on the eve of the Derby. The 2024 Kentucky Oaks will also have a record purse as 14 horses chase “lilies for the fillies.”

From history to horses to viewing info, here is everything to know for the 2024 Kentucky Oaks.

What is the Kentucky Oaks?

The Kentucky Oaks is a race for 3-year-old fillies held annually on the day before the Kentucky Derby.

Where is the Kentucky Oaks?

Like the Derby, the Kentucky Oaks is held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Oaks

USA Network and Peacock will have five hours of live Kentucky Oaks coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET on Friday.

2024 Kentucky Oaks schedule

Friday’s schedule features 13 races starting at 10:30 a.m. ET. The main race – the actual Kentucky Oaks – has a post time of 5:51 p.m. ET.

2024 Kentucky Oaks prize money

The 2024 Kentucky Oaks has a $1.5 million purse, a raise from the $1.25 million purse it had in 2023.

Additionally, the winning filly will earn a garland of lilies, aptly named “lilies for the fillies.”

2024 Kentucky Oaks horses

Here are the post positions for every participant in the 2024 Kentucky Oaks, along with their trainers, jockeys and odds listed by the Derby:

Tapit Jenallie: Eddie Milligan Jr., Manny Esquivel, 30-1 Gin Gin: Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 30-1 Where’s My Ring: Val Brinkerhoff, Jose Lezcano, 15-1 Regulatory Risk: Chad Brown, Jose Ortiz, 20-1 Thorpedo Anna: Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 5-1 Lemon Muffin: Wayne Lukas, Keith Asmussen, 30-1 Fiona’s Magic: Michael Yates, Luis Saez, 30-1 Tarifa: Brad Cox, Flavien Prat, 7/2 Everland: Eric Foster, Abel Cedillo, 30-1 Into Champagne: Ian Wilkes, Julien Leparoux, 30-1 Ways and Means: Chad Brown, Tyler Gaffalione, 5-1 Power Squeeze: Jorge Delgado, Daniel Centeno, 12-1 Just F Y I: Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado, 9/2 Leslie’s Rose: Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 4-1

Our Pretty Woman and Candied are eligible to race if another competitor scratches.