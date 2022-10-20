Twitter continues to roast Russell Wilson over another Subway ad originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Here we go again.
Russell Wilson is at the center of social media yet again for a commercial rather than his play on the field.
The Denver Broncos quarterback was in the news weeks ago when an advertisement for his Subway “Dangerwich” sandwich from earlier this year resurfaced. Now we have another – and possibly even more cringeworthy – commercial:
The “Dangerwich” ingredients include pepperoni, salami, black forest ham, provolone cheese and bacon on Italian Herbs and Cheese bread. It’s topped off with lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, yellow mustard and mayo.
The sandwich is no longer available, though, and the world is wondering if the Twitter backlash forced Subway’s hand to remove it.
Even though the latest video isn’t new, it’s blowing up as Wilson has been under scrutiny all season. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback is struggling in his first year in Denver, with his team scoring a league-worst 15.2 points per game. At 2-4, the Broncos’ season is quickly spiraling out of control.
Here are some of the best reactions to the video:
Wilson and the Broncos will look to snap a three-game losing streak in Week 7 on Sunday against the New York Jets.