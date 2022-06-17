WATCH: Cameron Young Sinks Hole-In-One at 2022 US Open

American Cameron Young etched his name into the U.S. Open history books during Friday's second round.

On the par-3 third hole at The Country Club, Young made a hole-in-one from 165 yards out. His ace is just the 48th known hole-in-one in tournament history.

Gotta love the club-flip celebration.

The incredible shot capped quite the four-hole stretch for the 25-year-old. Young shot a triple-bogey on the par-4 third hole, a bogey on the fourth and a birdie on the fifth being sinking his ace on the sixth.

Young is making his third U.S. Open appearance but is looking to make the cut for the first time. He shot a 2-over 72 in the first round.