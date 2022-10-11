Michael Irvin

Watch: Domonique Foxworth Gives Hilarious Michael Irvin Impression

“Being Domonique Foxworth ain’t no fun, but being Michael Irvin is a damn good time,” Foxworth said

By Max Molski

Scroll down to watch the video

Watch: Domonique Foxworth gives hilarious Michael Irvin impression originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Domonique Foxworth never got to line up against Michael Irvin on an NFL field, but he sure can do an impressive impression of the Hall of Famer.

During “Get Up” on Tuesday morning, Foxworth decided to impersonate Irvin, sending his fellow ESPN analysts into hysterics.

Watch the clip below: 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Irvin, who works for NFL Network and is a frequent guest on ESPN’s “First Take,” has built up quite the media career thanks to his boisterous personality.

“Being Domonique Foxworth ain’t no fun, but being Michael Irvin is a damn good time,” Foxworth said.

Sports

World Series

MLB Teams That Have Won the Most World Series Titles

FIFA

Clubs Invited to Collect FIFA Money From $209M World Cup Fund

Foxworth continued the act when discussing Irvin’s Dallas Cowboys:

If the Cowboys can pull off an upset over the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, Foxworth might need to break out the Irvin impression again.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Michael IrvinNFLDallas CowboysESPN
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us