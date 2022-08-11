NFL

WATCH: Malik Willis Scrambles for First Preseason Touchdown Vs. Ravens

Willis made a great play to earn his first touchdown

By Sanjesh Singh

2022 NFL preseason: Malik Willis scrambles for first preseason touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Malik Willis is on the board – at least in the preseason. 

Early in the second quarter, the Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback ran a bootleg action to the right that the Baltimore Ravens immediately sniffed out. Willis then circled left to avoid the pressure, evaded a sack and split two defenders as he found the end zone. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It marked the Titans’ first score of the game and Willis’ first in his NFL career, though this won’t go in the official statistics book since it’s just the preseason. 

On Tennessee’s ensuing possession, Willis, who started the game 0-for-3 with his passes, launched a 48-yard bomb to Racey McMath off the play-action fake. 

Sports

Field of Dreams Game 54 mins ago

Griffeys Have a Catch Before 2022 Field of Dreams Game

NFL 2 hours ago

Ravens Hold Moment of Silence for Jaylon Ferguson, Tony Siragusa

The Titans drafted Willis with the 86th overall pick in the third round. Though he’s expected to be Ryan Tannehill’s backup for now, it’s a promising sign for him as he shows off his two-way play against a team with a tremendous track record in the preseason

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLTennessee TitansBaltimore RavensNFL preseasonMalik Willis
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us